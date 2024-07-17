Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $243,000 in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,872 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SM. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 509.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 665.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

SM Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:SM opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 4.20. SM Energy has a one year low of $32.21 and a one year high of $53.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

