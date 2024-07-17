Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $246,000 in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1,341.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AL. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Air Lease from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Air Lease Trading Up 2.3 %

Air Lease stock opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.59. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $663.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.26 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 21.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.94%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

