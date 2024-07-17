Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $272,000 in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMI. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Owens & Minor by 11.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 71,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Owens & Minor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,592,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,861,000 after buying an additional 25,891 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Owens & Minor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 101,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at $785,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Owens & Minor

In other news, EVP Snehashish Sarkar sold 9,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $172,853.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,252.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Snehashish Sarkar sold 9,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $172,853.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,252.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $187,687.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,923 shares of company stock worth $686,911. 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OMI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OMI

Owens & Minor Trading Up 4.5 %

OMI opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $20.61. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor Profile

(Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.