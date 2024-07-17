Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on HII. Citigroup began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 4.7 %
HII opened at $267.46 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.11 and a 12 month high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.87.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,530.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
