Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEX. CWM LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 27,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,308,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total transaction of $253,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,848.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total transaction of $253,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,848.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total transaction of $400,285.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,371 shares of company stock valued at $905,802 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $246.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.85.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $189.78 on Wednesday. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.95 and a 12-month high of $244.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.65.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.15. WEX had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

