Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,504,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,654,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Itron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,668,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $343,372,000 after purchasing an additional 142,564 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in Itron by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 216,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 126,328 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Itron by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 804,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,759,000 after purchasing an additional 110,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Itron

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $95,043.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,163 shares in the company, valued at $22,444,965.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $95,043.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,163 shares in the company, valued at $22,444,965.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $33,227.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,237.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,775 shares of company stock valued at $192,613 over the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Itron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on Itron from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Itron from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.82.

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of ITRI opened at $107.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.52.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. Itron had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $603.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

