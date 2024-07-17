Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,511 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 481.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SWN stock opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $7.03. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank cut Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.