Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,308 Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VVV. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Valvoline by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Valvoline in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Valvoline Price Performance

NYSE:VVV opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 1.43. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.18.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.75 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.