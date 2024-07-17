Inspire Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Inspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,974,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 455,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,261,000 after acquiring an additional 22,528 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 377,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,058,000 after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,696,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Trading Up 7.5 %

NYSE:IBP opened at $251.83 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.01 and a 12 month high of $263.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.93.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $692.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.60 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. Research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Installed Building Products from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Installed Building Products

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

In related news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,285.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.