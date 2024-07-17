Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 358 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Inspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Nutanix by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,908,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,981 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,465,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 387.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,377 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,295,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,764,000 after purchasing an additional 492,463 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 441.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 588,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,343,000 after purchasing an additional 480,069 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $562,708.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,205.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $562,708.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,205.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $668,762.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,936 shares of company stock worth $2,531,273. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.93 and its 200-day moving average is $59.27. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $73.69.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $524.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.13 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

