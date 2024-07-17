Inspire Advisors LLC Takes $226,000 Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ashland by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,658,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,118,000 after buying an additional 62,182 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ashland by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,424,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,435,000 after buying an additional 164,468 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Ashland by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,671,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,932,000 after purchasing an additional 256,828 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Ashland by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,656,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,673,000 after purchasing an additional 252,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Ashland by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 689,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $97.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.38. Ashland Inc. has a one year low of $70.82 and a one year high of $102.50.

Ashland Increases Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is 42.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.88.

Ashland Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

