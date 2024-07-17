Inspire Advisors LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,553,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,199,000 after buying an additional 728,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,259,000 after purchasing an additional 464,946 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $918,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Select Water Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Select Water Solutions news, COO Michael Skarke sold 13,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $131,257.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 380,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,994.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions Trading Up 3.1 %

WTTR opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $366.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTTR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Select Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Select Water Solutions in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.