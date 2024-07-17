Inspire Advisors LLC Takes $232,000 Position in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Inspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of StealthGas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 17,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. StealthGas Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. StealthGas had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $38.71 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

