Inspire Advisors LLC Takes $247,000 Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $47,359,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Badger Meter by 851.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,585,000 after purchasing an additional 126,707 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,380,000 after acquiring an additional 100,304 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 324,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,127,000 after buying an additional 74,578 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $10,360,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMI. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of BMI stock opened at $201.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.05, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.06 and a 52-week high of $202.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.23.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.17. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

