Inspire Advisors LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,596 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Inspire Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Inogen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Inogen by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 2,918.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inogen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Inogen from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Insider Activity at Inogen

In related news, EVP Jason Somer sold 10,000 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inogen Stock Up 6.1 %

Inogen stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52. The stock has a market cap of $229.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.07. Inogen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $10.64.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $78.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.67 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a negative net margin of 30.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Inogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.