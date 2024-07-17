Inspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,665,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,766,000 after purchasing an additional 869,429 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 19,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Argus raised shares of HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DINO stock opened at $49.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.61 and its 200-day moving average is $56.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.19. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,933,869.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.