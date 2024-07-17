Inspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OXY opened at $62.12 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $71.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

OXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.87.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,386,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,583,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,952,323,710.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

