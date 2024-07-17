Inspire Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Inspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,846 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $167.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $167.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.43.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

