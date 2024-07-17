Inspire Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Inspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 509.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

TSM opened at $186.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $84.01 and a one year high of $193.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.4865 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

