IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Given New GBX 400 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 390 ($5.06) to GBX 400 ($5.19) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of IntegraFin stock opened at GBX 362.50 ($4.70) on Tuesday. IntegraFin has a twelve month low of GBX 208.73 ($2.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 377.50 ($4.90). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,275.00, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 340.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 303.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. IntegraFin’s payout ratio is currently 6,250.00%.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

