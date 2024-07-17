IntegraFin (LON:IHP) PT Raised to GBX 400 at Berenberg Bank

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 390 ($5.06) to GBX 400 ($5.19) in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Tuesday.
IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.
