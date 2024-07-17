IntegraFin (LON:IHP) PT Raised to GBX 400 at Berenberg Bank

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 390 ($5.06) to GBX 400 ($5.19) in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Tuesday.

LON:IHP opened at GBX 364 ($4.72) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,275.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. IntegraFin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 208.73 ($2.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 377.50 ($4.90). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 340.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 303.38.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

