Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Announces Earnings Results

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $123.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $72.60 and a 1 year high of $129.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.56 and its 200-day moving average is $110.73.

IBKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.11.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

