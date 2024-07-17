Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Short Interest Down 5.5% in June

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the June 15th total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 689,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ KBWB opened at $58.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $58.48.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3984 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBWB. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6,581.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 13,162 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,936,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $629,000.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

