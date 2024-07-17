Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Stock Position Reduced by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Price Performance

NYSE:VMO opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $10.27.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

