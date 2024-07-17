Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 74.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 202.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $120.71 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $74.39 and a 1-year high of $120.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.73.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

