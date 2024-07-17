Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,392,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $641,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,922,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000.

BATS:XSHQ opened at $42.36 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

