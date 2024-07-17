iShares Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:IBIT) Shares Gap Up to $32.85

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:IBIT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.85, but opened at $35.79. iShares Bitcoin Trust shares last traded at $35.74, with a volume of 3,310,444 shares trading hands.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.76.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The Defiance Daily Short Digitizing the Economy ETF (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides daily inverse (-1x) exposure to the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK). IBIT was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Defiance.

Featured Articles

