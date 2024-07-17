iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stake Reduced by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $111.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $111.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.13.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

