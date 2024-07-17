iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 85,182 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 75,691 shares.The stock last traded at $48.24 and had previously closed at $48.15.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.0901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
