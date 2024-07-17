iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 85,182 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 75,691 shares.The stock last traded at $48.24 and had previously closed at $48.15.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.0901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

