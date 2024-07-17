iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 12,013 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 40,520 shares.The stock last traded at $47.33 and had previously closed at $47.16.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.75. The company has a market capitalization of $595.23 million, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,602,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,755,000. Members Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,615,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,236,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after acquiring an additional 38,438 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

