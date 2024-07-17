iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Stock Position Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 512.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,588 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCHI. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 359.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $35.58 and a 12-month high of $49.94. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.08.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.1905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

