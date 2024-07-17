iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.76. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

