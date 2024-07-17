iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 236,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,299 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $19,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,968,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,327,000 after acquiring an additional 58,292 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,158,000 after buying an additional 1,604,659 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,967,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,974,000 after buying an additional 1,948,478 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,376,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,594,000 after buying an additional 78,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,007,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,964,000 after buying an additional 175,783 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $96.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.33. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.53 and a 1 year high of $97.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

