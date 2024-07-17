iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 303.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $93.54 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.63 and a 1-year high of $93.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.15.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

