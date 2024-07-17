J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $176.00 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $219.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.83 and a 200-day moving average of $182.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.30%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at $50,565,592.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.