J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $176.00 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $219.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.83 and a 200-day moving average of $182.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.30%.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.94.
About J.B. Hunt Transport Services
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
