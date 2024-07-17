J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Cut to $161.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $181.00 to $161.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.52% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.69.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $176.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $219.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.25). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CEO John N. Roberts acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at $50,565,592.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 32,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 28,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

