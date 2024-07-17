Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 2,583 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,794,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,646,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,546,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,085,000 after buying an additional 1,663,125 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,048,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,905,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,772.77 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Neogen from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Neogen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Neogen

Neogen Profile

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.