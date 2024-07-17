Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Shares of VVR stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

