Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 11,740 Shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,740 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $529,000.

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:FDV opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.60.

About Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF

The Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (FDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund seeks income and long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of high dividend-paying US stocks with the potential for dividend growth.

