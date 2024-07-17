Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 167.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,099,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,245,000 after buying an additional 1,411,453 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at about $497,488,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,057,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,298,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,605,000 after purchasing an additional 686,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 48.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,545,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,003,000 after purchasing an additional 503,998 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $10,784,639.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,641,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,468,938.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 47,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $3,997,905.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 390,615 shares in the company, valued at $33,225,711.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $10,784,639.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,641,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,468,938.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,857,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,251,374 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:APP opened at $86.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.31 and a 200 day moving average of $67.02. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $91.91.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.72.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

