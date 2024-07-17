Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in PG&E by 15.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after acquiring an additional 141,363 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 64,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in PG&E by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 144,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in PG&E by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PCG opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average is $17.22.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. PG&E’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

