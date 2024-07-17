JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 291,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,705,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,071 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,781,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,910 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 49.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,576,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,328 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,450,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth about $7,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.93. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

