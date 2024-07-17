JMP Securities Cuts Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $58.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JMP Securities from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.84% from the company’s previous close.

CZR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average of $40.22.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

In other news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 40,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,953.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,635,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,829,000 after buying an additional 75,898 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 26.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,505,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,190,000 after buying an additional 3,289,748 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,024,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,826,000 after buying an additional 916,282 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,616,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,633,000 after purchasing an additional 233,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 35.4% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,799,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,763 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

