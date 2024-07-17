JMP Securities Raises MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $59.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on MGM. Susquehanna upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.66.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 1.4 %

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $46.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.24. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $180,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,759. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.