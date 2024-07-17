JMP Securities Trims Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Target Price to $39.00

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.87% from the stock’s previous close.

GDEN has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $889.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $28.20 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.00.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $174.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.72 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 1.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

