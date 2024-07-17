JMP Securities Trims James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Target Price to $14.00

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at JMP Securities from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 65.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Compass Point upgraded shares of James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

James River Group Stock Performance

JRVR stock opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $320.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.17. James River Group has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $19.07.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $201.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that James River Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of James River Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 1,902.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 24,641.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

