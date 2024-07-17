Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.24

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 1.24 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%.

Johnson & Johnson has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 63 consecutive years. Johnson & Johnson has a dividend payout ratio of 45.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to earn $10.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.2 %

JNJ stock opened at $151.01 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $363.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, June 17th. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

