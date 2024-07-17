Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson updated its FY24 guidance to $9.97-10.07 EPS.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
NYSE:JNJ opened at $151.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $175.97.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Impressive Rally: Eyeing Further Upside for This Financial Stock
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- High-Flying Stock Soars 50%: Time to Buy or Wait for a Dip?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Can This Top Insurance Stock Continue to Outperform the Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.