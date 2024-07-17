Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.97-10.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.0-88.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.57 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.07.

Shares of JNJ opened at $151.01 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The firm has a market cap of $363.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

