Jonathan Owen Acquires 40,000 Shares of Metals One PLC (LON:MET1) Stock

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Owen bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £400 ($518.74).
Metals One Price Performance
Shares of MET1 stock opened at GBX 1.07 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.52. Metals One PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 5.70 ($0.07).
About Metals One
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Metals One
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Why This Healthcare Stock is a Strong Buy Despite Headwinds
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Why This Retail Stock Is on Track to Hit a Multiyear High
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Riding the Latest Bitcoin Wave: 4 Crypto Stocks Surging Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Metals One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.