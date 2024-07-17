Jonathan Owen Acquires 40,000 Shares of Metals One PLC (LON:MET1) Stock

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Owen bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £400 ($518.74).

Metals One Price Performance

Shares of MET1 stock opened at GBX 1.07 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.52. Metals One PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 5.70 ($0.07).

Get Metals One alerts:

About Metals One

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Metals One PLC focuses on acquiring natural resources projects. The company intends to acquire battery metal projects, including nickel, lithium, cobalt, and copper. It holds 100% interests in the Black Schist project covering an area of approximately 706 square kilometers located in Finland; and 80% interest in the Brownfield Råna nickel project covering an area of approximately 18 square kilometers located in Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Metals One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.